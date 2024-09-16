Real Madrid handed significant Jude Bellingham injury boost

Real Madrid have welcomed Jude Bellingham back from injury.

The England international picked up a muscle injury last month and has missed seven of Madrid’s last games.

Midfield partner Aurelien Tchouameni has been out injured. The Frenchman injured his foot at the beginning of September and missed two weeks of action.

Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a major double boost though.

The pair are back and available to feature in Madrid’s upcoming games, including their first Champions League matchup against Stuttgart tomorrow night.

Speaking about his midfield duo’s recent recovery, Ancelotti, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “The problem is just the calendar. That’s it.”

Los Blancos’ home tie against Stuttgart on Tuesday night may come too soon for the pair, but having them both available, and presumably in his matchday squad, will be a big boost for Ancelotti, who is looking to win his sixth Champions League title, and Real Madrid’s 16th.

Top photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images.