Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda is being eyed for a move by Leeds United after the Whites placed him on their transfer wish list, according to Football Insider.

Leeds United had a busy summer transfer window, searching for players to replace their departing stars.

In the latter half of the window, players such as Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka, and Isaac Schmidt joined.

The only position they failed to strengthen was the striker position but it is something they can address in the January transfer window.

The club administration reportedly plans to set aside funds so that Daniel Farke may sign a new number nine in January but since the Black Cats don’t want to bolster their competition for promotion, a transfer is highly unlikely.

In the summer of 2023, the Spain youth international signed in a £500,000 move to join the Black Cats from French club Sochaux.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the player and what Daniel Farke decides in the next transfer window.

A lot depends on how Mateo Joseph performs for the club from now till the start of the January transfer window.

The manager has shown faith in Joseph over experienced players in his squad.