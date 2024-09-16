Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is reportedly under increasing pressure following a disappointing start to the new season.

According to Football Insider, the club’s hierarchy expects Farke to secure promotion this season after falling agonisingly short in the previous campaign.

Leeds United have endured an underwhelming start to their Championship campaign, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their opening five matches. They currently occupy 9th place in the table with 8 points, trailing the leaders by 5 points.

Their most recent setback came against Burnley, who edged out Leeds 1-0. The newly relegated side are also expected to be strong contenders for promotion this season.

Daniel Farke under pressure

Daniel Farke did a decent job in his debut season at the club, guiding the team close to promotion. However, they were ultimately defeated by Southampton in the play-off final, falling short of their Premier League return.

Farke will hope that the club can bounce back from their poor start and mount a strong promotion bid. However, should the team’s form not improve, there are concerns that his position could be at risk.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Farke and Leeds United as they look to bounce back and regain momentum in their quest for Premier League promotion.