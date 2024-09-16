Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

The 24-year-old French defender could prove to be a useful addition to the Liverpool back four, but it seems that he is set to continue in La Liga for now.

According to a report via Football Espana, the Liverpool links might not have any substance. Bade has had offers from France and Italy, the player feels good in Seville and he has no desire to push for an exit anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can sign a quality central defender in the coming windows. They need more quality and depth at the back, especially after the departure of Joel Matip in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract at the club and the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are prone to injuries. Signing another defender would be ideal for the Reds. Although Van Dijk has been linked with a potential contract extension, another defensive signing would be ideal.

Liverpool need a quality defender

Liverpool will hope to do well across multiple competitions and they need adequate quality in the side. Arne Slot must rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh.

Loic Bade has the quality to do well in English football and he could have improved Liverpool at the back.

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be quite attractive for most players and it remains to be seen who they move for. They have the finances to bring in the right additions as well.

Liverpool should look to bring in a quality defensive midfielder as well. They need someone who can anchor the midfield and protect the back four.

Top photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images