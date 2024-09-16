Liverpool owners FSG in talks with Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund over potential new partnership

Liverpool ownership group Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is reportedly in discussions with the Saudi Arabian owners of Newcastle United regarding a potential partnership worth over £800 million.

According to reports, John Henry, FSG’s principal owner, is exploring this significant investment venture, though it is not connected to Liverpool FC.

FSG, whose expansive portfolio includes the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins, have been actively seeking new investments across various sports.

Recently, the group made headlines for their £2.3 billion investment in the PGA Tour, and now, ongoing talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have raised eyebrows across the sports business world. PIF, which owns an 85% stake in Newcastle United, has been a key player in global sports investments, including its backing of LIV Golf.

According to ESPN, the collaboration between FSG and PIF is centred on ventures beyond football, particularly in golf, where both groups are already influential.

Liverpool fans’ growing frustration towards FSG

Since taking ownership of Liverpool FC in 2010, FSG have transformed the club from financial uncertainty to one of the most valuable football entities in the world.

Despite the financial stability, FSG’s popularity among Liverpool supporters has been strained due to their lack of investment in the team.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015, the club has had one of the lowest net spends in the Premier League. Many fans believe that more financial backing would have allowed Klopp to deliver even greater success and additional silverware.

And the frustrations grew this summer as Liverpool entered a managerial transition period, with Arne Slot replacing Klopp. Despite the change, the club made only two signings—Italian winger Federico Chiesa and future goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia—leading to further discontent among fans.