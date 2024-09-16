Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is concerned about one aspect of their defeat

Liverpool were defeated by Nottingham Forest at Anfield in a surprising result in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side, who won thanks to a goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Forest scored on a counter attack against Arne Slot’s Liverpool side and inflicted the first defeat of the season on the new Reds manager.

After winning the first three games in charge of the club, this defeat would be difficult to swallow for the manager, the players and the fans.

Virgil Van Dijk spoke of his concern after the 1-0 defeat, stating that the contrast between the games they played is too big.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the centre-back claimed that the defeat against Forest is a reality check for his team.

Van Dijk said:

“Overall it was a disappointing afternoon, something we didn’t want to happen but we have to turn this around and make this a sort of reality check to be better for the rest of the season because if you want to achieve things this season the contrast between the games we played is too big.”

Slot would be worried with the performance of his players at Anfield against Forest.

The Reds did not look like scoring a goal, that is how flat they looked against a disciplined Forest side.

Bigger tests wait for Liverpool in the coming matches

Mohamed Salah was trying hard to impact the game, perhaps he was trying too hard and his overthinking in simple situations did not help the Reds.

Slot’s team will face Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League next but before that, they have to travel to Milan to face AC Milan in the Champions League in the midweek.

The matches will now come thick and fast and Liverpool’s squad depth will be tested in the coming games.

Top Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images