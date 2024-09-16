Man City admire Premier League midfielder who recently made his England debut

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to HITC.

The midfielder recently earned his first cap for the England national team against the Republic of Ireland and became the first Forest player to represent the Three Lions this century.

His fine performances have been noticed by some of the biggest clubs in England and the Premier League champions are one of them.

They admire the former Wolves midfielder, who has been performing at a high level since joining Forest back in 2022.

As per the report, Forest are ready to start talks with the midfielder about a new contract.

Since becoming an England international, Gibbs-White’s stock has taken a huge jump and Forest are aware that interest in his services could increase from Premier League clubs.

Man City admire the midfielder and have been creating a detailed report on the player.

Newcastle United and Tottenham have also been credited with interest in the midfielder.

Man City’s interest in the 24-year-old could intensify with Kevin De Bruyne entering the latter stages of his career at the club.

The legendary Belgian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Sky Blues in the recent summer transfer window.

Man City are preparing for life without Kevin De Bruyne

The uncertainty surrounding his future could be the reason behind the Premier League champions keeping an eye on Gibbs-White.

However, Forest are ready to offer the player a significant pay rise in order to keep him at the club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the midfielder but the lure of playing for Man City and Pep Guardiola will be too big to reject.

Gibbs-White will relish the opportunity to play with players like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and other world class City players.

His career could turnaround if he joins City in the future, going from relegation battles to challenging for the league title every season.

