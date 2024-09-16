Man United, Liverpool and Newcastle keen on versatile German international

Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and clubs in the Premier League are keen on securing his services.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all shown strong interest in signing the 22-year-old German international, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

All three clubs could use more depth and quality in the attack. Liverpool could use a dynamic attacker like Adeyemi who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add goals, creativity, and technical liability to the side. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and Liverpool could help him fulfil tremendous potential.

The Reds will be hoping to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title, and they need more cutting edge in the final third.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more depth in the attack as well. They are currently not at the required level to push for major trophies regularly and they need more additions in order to match up to the European elite. The 22-year-old Bundesliga attacker will certainly add more quality to the side and he has physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

As far as Newcastle United are concerned, they have an ambitious project and they have the resources to sign top players. They will look to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons and they will look to secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League as well.

They will have to improve their squad in the coming seasons and the 22-year-old would be a quality addition. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for all three clubs.

Top Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images