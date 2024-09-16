Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Espana, the two English clubs enquired about the 21-year-old midfielder but the transfer did not materialise because Barcelona viewed him as a key member of their squad for the future and the player was not keen on an exit either.

Lopez has already established himself as an important player for Barcelona, and he helped Spain win the Euro 2024 and the Olympics as well. He is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself.

He has the physical and technical attributes to develop into a top-class player and it remains to be seen where he ends up in the future.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth in the midfield and Lopez would have been a quality long-term investment for them. The 21-year-old would have added creativity and goals to the side. Meanwhile, Tottenham could use more depth in the midfield as well. They have sanctioned departures of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in recent weeks.

Fermin Lopez would be a superb investment

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to return for Lopez during the summer transfer window. Barcelona are unlikely to want to let him leave any time soon, but they are going through financial difficulties. If the English clubs can come forward with a tempting offer, the Spanish club might decide to consider a potential departure.

Lopez is still only 21 and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player in the near future and justify the investment in the long term. He has the potential to develop into a key player for both clubs.

