Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing the former Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

According to the defender’s representatives, Manchester United were hoping to secure his signature before he joined Rennes. However, the defender was not keen on the move because it would have halted his progress.

He said (h/t TEAMtalk): “Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option. He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all. “Barca wanted a buy-back clause in Faye’s contract with Rennais, it was the only condition that Barça accepted. The clause is €30 million (£25m/$33m). Now everything depends on Faye, on how he is going to develop.”

Faye needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the move to the French club could prove to be a wise decision. The defender has a €30 million release clause in his contract and he has signed a four-year contract with them. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to come back for him in the future.

There is no doubt that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive for most players. The Red Devils ended up signing Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in the end. They will not be able to accommodate Faye in the starting lineup and therefore joining the Premier League side would not benefit him in any way.

Will Man United return for Mikayil Faye?

Faye has the quality to develop into a reliable Premier League defender and Manchester United could explore his signing in the future. For now, the former Barcelona defender will look to focus on his development with regular game time. He is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He will look to establish himself as a regular starter for the Ligue 1 club where he is yet to make an appearance after three games.

The defender will look to impress in training and force his way into the starting lineup in the coming months.

Top Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP