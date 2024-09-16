Former Premier League star Michael Owen has revealed the surprise name he believes is Manchester United’s signing of the summer.

It was a busy summer for the Red Devils and as well as extending Erik ten Hag’s contract, five new players came through the door.

United strengthened at the back with the arrivals of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui whilst midfielder Manuel Ugarte and forward Joshua Zirkzee also arrived.

Owen names United’s best summer signing

Unfortunately for United Yoro has yet to make his debut and is currently sidelined with a foot injury suffered in pre season, whilst de Ligt scored his first goal for the club in Saurday’s win against Southampton.

However, former United striker Owen believes Morocco international Mazraoui could be the club’s most impressive summer signing.

“I think Noussair Mazraoui has started the season really, really well,” Owen told Genting Casino.

“I have been really impressed with him. We’re judging after a couple of games, but it’s appeared to me that he has taken to the Premier League really well.

“In the opening game he made a couple of great tackles, great interceptions, great blocks, and looked comfortable on the ball. He looked pretty solid to me for an opening game.

‌”If that’s anything to go by, considering he’s going to improve on that as well, then it could be a really good signing. The early signs are promising so he could be United’s most impressive summer signing.”

Mazraoui arrived this summer from Bayern Munich as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined West Ham, and the 26-year-old has featured in all four of United’s Premier League games this season.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign but the Red Devils did return to winning ways against Southampton having suffered back to back defeats against Brighton and Liverpool before the international break.

