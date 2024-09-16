Newcastle United manager Eddier Howe’s job is safe at the club following reports of boardroom bust-up at the club, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies have started the season in fine form, with Howe’s men unbeaten in four Premier League matches this season.

They have won ten points out of a possible 12 points and currently sit in third position in the Premier League, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Despite not being backed by the club to address the issues facing the squad, Howe and the Newcastle team have done well to perform this season.

They are still struggling with injuries in defensive positions but they have managed to perform well.

The Newcastle manager and sporting director Paul Mitchell have been involved in tensions regarding the transfer strategy of the club.

Mitchell had criticised the club’s transfer strategy at St James’ Park. On the other hand, Howe has claimed that he has not been in contact with the sporting director since the closure of the transfer window.

It seems like both the key figures at Newcastle are not on the same page and they are struggling to work together.

Both are respected highly by the club and recognised as two of the best in their respective fields.

The manager has the backing of the senior club officials, and rightly so.

Eddie Howe has been highly successful at Newcastle United

Howe has been brilliant for the Magpies and has taken the club to the Champions League, something they would not have dreamed off in the recent past.

The club hierarchy would be hoping that both Mitchell and Howe can get on the same page and work together for the betterment of the club.

The Magpies are currently on the right track and despite not making a lot of new signings in the summer, they have shown their competitiveness this season.

Top Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images