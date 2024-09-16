O’Hara accuses Tottenham player for hiding from the ball in NLD

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 defeat against their rivals Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

A second half goal from Gabriel ensured the victory for the Gunners away from home, who were without Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and other key players.

The injury crisis at Arsenal is severe but the Gunners still managed to keep Spurs quiet for most of the game.

Mikel Arteta’s team showed defensive stability and managed the challenges they faced during the match professionally.

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara criticised Tottenham star Brennan Johnson for his poor performance against the Gunners.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning, he said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Brennan Johnson. Miles off it, honestly miles off it. Hides, hides behind players. I watched him, I was there yesterday. Hiding. We signed him for £50m.”

You cannot disagree with the former Tottenham player as Johnson was one of Spurs’ worst players in the derby.

He was nowhere to be found and even at times when he got the ball, his decision making was poor.

The money Spurs have paid for him to bring him to the club, he has so far failed to perform.

The fact that he still starts games for Spurs is surprising considering how he has played.

Ange Postecoglou will have to make some tough decisions moving forward after the performance against Arsenal.”

Top Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images