Pundit criticises Tottenham star for looking “disinterested” against Arsenal

Tottenham were hoping to win all three points against Arsenal on Sunday but the visitors surprised them and managed to win 1-0.

Gabriel scored for Arsenal in the second half of the match to give Mikel Arteta’s team a crucial win in the early days of the title race.

The Gunners were missing several first team players including Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It was an impressive defensive performance from Arsenal, who put their bodies on the line after taking the lead from a set-piece situation.

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton was particularly surprised with the way Spurs reacted to the goal scored by Arsenal.

He felt Son Heung-min looked disinterested in the match and should have inspired his team to do better.

Ashton said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session:

“The one thing that really surprised me was, after the goal, the response.

“Son looking very disinterested, Maddison not being able to get into the game.

“Nobody at all supporting Solanke. They just said we’ll leave you to it, to two of the best centre-backs in the division.

“That is the biggest question for me, the reaction of the Tottenham players and manager after the goal.”

Despite dominating possession and having more shots on goal, Spurs still failed to beat the Gunners.

The way Arteta managed the difficult situation and the way the players responded deserves praise.

Arsenal came up with a solid plan against Tottenham

Kai Havertz dropped in the midfield due to the absence of Odegaard while Jorginho started the match in place of Rice.

Leandro Trossard played as a false nine, who worked hard for the team in an unfamiliar role.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling came on from the bench in the second half but had no impact on the match.

By that stage, the Gunners were sitting back and trying their best to defend their lead.

With four points in four matches, Spurs are currently in 13th place in the Premier League.