Former FIFA official Noel Egan has slammed Aston Villa star Amadou Onana for his performance against Everton on Saturday evening.

Onana arrived at Villa from Everton for £50m this summer and had made a good star to life at Villa Park with two goals in his first three games for the club before Saturday’s encounter with the Toffees.

Villa came from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2 thanks to two goals from Ollie Watkins and a wonder strike from Jhon Duran, but it was a day to forget for Onana against his former club.

Egan criticises Onana

The midfielder was subbed off at half time after a less than impressive display which saw him lose possession to Dwight McNeil before the Everton man ran through and scored.

Egan feels Onana should have been stronger in that moment and that Villa could count themselves fortunate to have left with the three points.

“Onana should have been stronger in that moment,” he told Villa News.

“In this day and age, when players come under a robust challenge, it seems as though they feel they will get the decision if they go down and hold their ankle for example.

“However, I agree with the referee in this situation. Onana got the ball caught between his legs, it was almost like Everton had set a trap for the midfielder and he got caught.

“McNeil being that far infield was not usual. I thought it was a very good goal and it looked as if they set a trap for Villa in that moment.

“It was good tactical play from the Toffees and it resulted in a good goal. Therefore, I didn’t see anything which suggested there was a kick or any contact that was worthy of rewarding a free-kick to Villa.

“I actually thought Everton’s tactics were really good. Therefore, Villa were lucky to come away with the win on this occasion.”

Onana will need to improve and will likely get a chance to respond as Villa take on Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Top photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images