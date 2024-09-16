Sky Sports made hilarious mistake during Tottenham vs Arsenal coverage

Sky Sports made a mistake during the Tottenham vs Arsenal match on Sunday.

The Gunners came out as winners against their rivals in a match they were playing without several key players.

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and some other players were missing due to either injuries or suspension.

That did not stop Mikel Arteta’s team from registering a memorable 1-0 win against their arch rivals, thanks to a goal from Gabriel.

The Brazilian centre-back scored a thumping header in the second half of the match and then helped the Gunners defend their lead.

He was named the Man of the match for his fine performance but Sky Sports named his teammate Gabriel Jesus as the Man of the match.

Jesus came on late in the second half when Arteta tried to refresh his team with substitutions and hardly played any part in the win.

Gabriel’s performance was worthy of the award but Sky Sports named his compatriot as the Man of the match.



Picture via: Sky Sports

The centre-back was the backbone of the Arsenal defense alongside William Saliba at the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners kept up their great defensive record, which has been their strength since last season.

Jorginho, who started the match because of Declan Rice’s suspension, praised Gabriel for his performance in the post-match interview on Sky Sports.

“I’m so happy for this guy” 🙌 Nothing but love from Jorginho for match-winner Gabriel 🇮🇹🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/s4f9y1xsOT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2024

Arsenal have looked defensively solid all season

They conceded the least goals in the Premier League last season and they have started this season in the same manner.

Arteta’s team has only conceded one goal in the Premier League this season in four matches and they have already traveled to Villa Park and the Tottenham Stadium.

The Gunners will come up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the next match now and they will have to travel to the Etihad Stadium.

Their defense will come up against it’s biggest test so far this season. Both Gabriel and Saliba will have to keep Erling Haaland quiet, who is currently in the best form of his life.