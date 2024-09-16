Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has criticised Newcastle’s Joe Willock for one thing he did in Sunday’s victory against Wolves at Molineux.

Newcastle made it two wins in a row as they followed up their victory against Spurs before the international break with a hard fought 2-1 victory.

Superb strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes saw the Magpies come from a goal down to record their third win of season and Eddie Howe’s side now sit third on ten points.

Warnock criticises Willock

Willock came off the bench and made an impact for the Magpies as he set up Barnes for the winner, but there’s one moment in the second half he will likely want to forget as he took a foul throw in the 69th minute.

Speaking on Sky Sports Warnock heavily criticised Willock for the moment and said he looked like a seven year old kid at the park.

“It is terrible, taken like a seven-year-old kid at the park when they don’t know how to throw a ball properly yet,” he told Ref Watch.

“It is one of the worst throw-ins you’ll see. Absolutely shocking from Willock.”

In the end the foul throw mattered little as Newcastle left with the three points to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign despite a disappointing summer window.

Newcastle are next in action on Saturday as they travel to Fulham looking to extend their unbeaten start and make it three wins in a row.

The Magpies have certainly started the campaign strongly and will be looking to get back into European football having missed out last year due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

Howe’s group seem to have a togetherness about them but it will be interesting to see how they deal with any setbacks and injury issues, which cost them dearly during the last campaign.

Top photo by (Carl Recine/Getty Images)