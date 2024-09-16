Stoke City have parted ways with manager Steven Schumacher just five games into the new season.

The club announced that former captain and legend Ryan Shawcross will take over on a caretaker basis, alongside Alex Morris, while the search for a permanent successor begins.

The decision to remove Schumacher was made public by Stoke’s Sporting Director, Jonathan Walters, who issued a statement outlining the club’s rationale via (Stoke City’s official website):

“My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City.”

“After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.”

‘We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals.”

“As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Stoke have wasted no time in identifying potential candidates for the long-term role. According to Daily Mail, the club has been granted permission to speak to Norwich City’s first-team coach Narcis Pelach regarding the vacancy.

Shawcross returns to lead as caretaker

Ryan Shawcross, a club icon, will step in to manage Stoke City temporarily. Shawcross enjoyed a stellar playing career with Stoke, having joined from Manchester United in 2007.

His presence in defence helped Stoke secure promotion to the Premier League in his debut season, and he quickly became the cornerstone of the team’s success under Tony Pulis.

He was known for his commanding leadership, physicality, and no-nonsense style of defending, which endeared him to the Stoke faithful.

Over the years, he made over 400 appearances for the Potters and was integral to their run to the 2011 FA Cup final, which led to a Europa League campaign the following season.

Stoke fans will undoubtedly rally behind Shawcross as he takes the reins, while the club works to secure a new long-term appointment.

His leadership on the field made him a fan favorite, and supporters will hope that his passion for the club translates into success as he steps into the managerial role.

With the club looking to steer their season back on course, Stoke will be hoping for a swift and decisive appointment to help guide their young squad toward a brighter future.