Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner along with surprise Manchester United and Chelsea outcome

A supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League table will shape up at the end of the season, with some surprising results.

According to OLGB (via The Sun), Manchester City are expected to win the league for a fifth consecutive time, maintaining their dominant form under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal, after finishing second in the past two seasons, are predicted to come in as runners-up once again.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is expected to guide his team to a 3rd-place finish, while Arne Slot’s Liverpool are expected to round out the top four, securing the final Champions League spot.

Perhaps the most shocking prediction comes for Manchester United, who are tipped to finish 8th, behind the likes of Newcastle United (5th), West Ham (6th), and Tottenham Hotspur (7th). United’s potential drop would represent a massive underachievement given their stature and ambitions.

At the other end of the table, the supercomputer forecasts a tough season for the newly promoted clubs, with Southampton and Ipswich Town predicted to return straight to the Championship, finishing 19th and 20th respectively. Nottingham Forest are also tipped for relegation, finishing 18th.

See the full predicted Premier League table below:

The start to the season so far

Manchester City have lived up to the predictions so far, winning all four of their opening games.

Arsenal and Newcastle have also had strong starts, both sitting on 10 points with three wins and one draw.

Liverpool have made a solid start too, securing three victories in their first four games, including a commanding win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, they suffered their first setback under Slot this past weekend, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Aston Villa, currently enjoying good form under Unai Emery, have defied their 10th-place prediction for now, sitting 5th with three wins from four games, level on points with Liverpool.

The supercomputer’s predictions hint at an intriguing and unpredictable season ahead, with some big teams potentially set for disappointment, and the battle for European spots and survival expected to be fiercely contested.