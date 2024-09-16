You could forgive neutrals for scratching their heads at the sight of Darwin Nunez goofing off in Liverpool team training ahead of a Champions League opener with AC Milan on Tuesday.

The former Benfica hitman has barely seen the pitch in 2024/25, owing to a positive start to the season from Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Yet, it seems he remains in high spirits despite that reality. A positive sign for Arne Slot, one might hope.

The Merseysiders’ forward options are, in fact, so impressive that it’s difficult to see where exactly the opportunity will come for Federico Chiesa to get a consistent set of minutes this term.

But come the opportunity shall for the Italian international in a season where European outfits will be forced to juggle an expanded Champions League format and incessant international breaks amongst their other duties.

One would think that Nunez, too, will get his opportunity in the coming weeks and months. Though, it remains to be seen whether or not the Uruguay international will grasp it with both hands.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC on X (at 1:35):