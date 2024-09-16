Erik ten Hag has admitted Luke Shaw still isn’t ready to make his return to the first team as the left back continues his recovery from injury.

Shaw, who hasn’t played for United since February was selected as part of England’s squad for Euro 2024 and featured in the latter rounds, including the final.

It appeared the 29-year-old would be available from the start of the campaign, but he picked up a calf injury during pre-season and a return doesn’t appear to be imminent.

Ten Hag provides Shaw update

Shaw’s injury has left United without a recognised left back as Tyrell Malacia has been out with a knee injury for over a year.

Diogo Dalot has been deputising in the position and hasn’t done a bad job, although he did struggle in Saturday’s victory against Southampton.

United will be keen to have Shaw back in action and speaking ahead of the EFL Cup tie against Barnsley on Tuesday evening Ten-Hag provided an update on the England international’s fitness.

“He is progressing well,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Of course we have a plan in our head when he can be ready, but you’re always dependent on how the progress will go.

“You can’t make a suggestion because there are so many factors, a plan can accelerate or slow down.”

Shaw isn’t the only player who won’t feature against Barnsley as the United boss also revealed that the trio of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are still unavailable.

The left back, who has been at Old Trafford since 2014 is under contract until 2027 and has made 275 appearances for the Red Devils to date.

During his time at the club Shaw has won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup twice, but will be keen to add more silverware to the cabinet this season as United look to land a third trophy in three seasons.

