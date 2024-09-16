West Ham United managed to win a point against Fulham at the weekend when it looked certain they were going to lose.

A late goal from Danny Ings saved Julen Lopetegui’s men from defeat against the Cottagers.

It was another disappointing performance from the Hammers, who have failed to integrate their new signings to the starting line up so far.

The manager has trusted the old West Ham players and the fans are unhappy with his team selection.

It has not worked for the Hammers so far this season, with some of the key players not being able to perform like they had done last season.

One of them is winger Mohamed Kudus, who was criticised by Tony Gale while on co-commentary for Premier League Productions.

Gale said, as quoted by Hammers.News:

“He’s worth £100m Kudus, I really do think he will be worth over £100m, he’s that good the boy.”

Later in the match, he had a change of heart about the winger and said:

“Kudus looks like he’s in a sulk now.

“He’s not been involved and not seen the ball as much as he’d have liked and he looks like he’s sulking that people aren’t passing to him.

“It’s bad body language and he’s lost interest in tracking back and helping out defensively.”

It was a poor performance from the winger but the manager has been unable to get the best out of him.

Lopetegui still does not know Kudus’ best position in the team and he has changed it a few times, not helping the player in the process.

The manager has upset the West Ham fans with some of his decisions so far this season and the pre-season excitement that the fans had is starting to come down.

Top Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images