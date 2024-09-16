Tottenham Hotspur signed Archie Gray from Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the North London club in a deal worth around £40 million, but he has had barely any opportunities to showcase his qualities with the first team.

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara has now slammed Tottenham for their mediocre transfer business after the defeat against Arsenal in the North London Derby.

O’Hara pointed out that Tottenham have signed a number of players from Championship clubs in recent months and they are expecting these players to deliver results that will help them win major trophies.

O’Hara also pointed out that he would prefer to have players like Aaron Lennon, Tom Huddlestone, Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe and Rafael van der Vaart over these signings any day of the week.

Spurs have recently brought in players like Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson from clubs like Bournemouth, Burnley and Nottingham Forest. O’Hara is clearly dissatisfied with their signings and he is probably urging the North London club to aim higher and bring in players of higher caliber.

Give me Aaron Lennon, huddlestone, Keane Defoe van de vaart over any of these any day of the week, we sign players from bournmouth Burnley Leeds and Forest then expect championship results #spurs heads gone — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) September 15, 2024

Ironically, the likes of Lennon, Huddlestone and Defoe were all signed from Championship clubs when they moved to Tottenham. The disappointment after the defeat against Arsenal is understandable and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can bounce back strongly.

They have a quality squad and they will be desperate to make amends in the coming weeks. They will look to challenge for trophies this season and they will look to secure a top four finish as well. They cannot afford to drop points consistently if they want to do well this season.

Meanwhile, Gray is a prodigious talent with a big future and there is no reason why he cannot develop into a success story in the near future.

Top Photo by George Wood/Getty Images