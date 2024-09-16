Tottenham want to get Cristian Romero tied down to a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid according to reports.

Romero arrived at Spurs in 2022 from Serie A side Atalanta and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The 26-year-old has started all four of Tottenham’s Premier League games this season and is under contract with the club until 2027.

Spurs want to tie Romero down to new contract

Romero has performed to have a high standard since he arrived in north London and recent reports have suggested Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the World Cup winner as they plan a move for a new centre back.

Football Insider have reported that Spurs want to try and tie the Argentina international down to a new deal and will sit down with the defender next summer in an attempt to fend off any interest from Los Blancos.

The report adds that supposed interest from the Spanish giants isn’t a surprise given his performance levels for the club.

Romero has played 102 times for Spurs, but it yet to win a trophy with the club and will be hoping that changes this season.

At international level the defender is far more decorated and has won both the World Cup and the Copa America with Argentina, for who he has 38 caps.

Romero was part of the Spurs side that lost the north London derby to Arsenal on Sunday with his social media activity after the game a topic of conversation.

The Argentine reposted a post on X.com which suggested that the club’s travel arrangements following the international break were at fault for the defeat to the Gunners, but has subsequently deleted it.

Spurs have now lost back to back games in the league and travel to Coventry on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup before hosting Brentford on Saturday.

