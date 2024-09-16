West Ham United could look to cash in on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings before their contracts expire.

Both players will be free agents in the summer of 2025, but the Hammers could look to get rid of them soon. According to Football Insider, West Ham are looking to get their wages off the books and they could cash in on the two players during the January window.

Antonio and Ings have fallen down the pecking order at the London club and they are unlikely to get ample game time. It would be ideal for the Hammers to get rid of the two players and bring in someone who can help them improve.

They have already signed Niclas Fullkrug during the summer transfer window, but they could use more depth and quality in the attacking unit. Signing another striker in January could prove to be a wise decision.

West Ham must get rid of fringe players

Meanwhile, Antonio is in the twilight stages of his career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly and moving away from the Premier League could be ideal.

As far as Ings is concerned, there is no doubt that he is a reliable performer in the top flight, but his injury issues are worrying and he could struggle to find a suitable destination because of that. If he can get over his injury problems, he could be a useful option for most midtable teams.

West Ham have put together an exciting squad and they have a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui. They will look to push for trophies this season and European qualification as well. They need to get rid of their mediocre players and bring in upgrades if they want to do well. Signing a quality striker in January should be one of their priorities.

Top Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images