AC Milan want to sign £21m player but Tottenham have already agreed a deal

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have edge over AC Milan in the race to sign La Liga midfielder.

Spurs sold Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

In that same deal, they negotiated that the La Liga side would have to inform the Premier League side about any bid for Johnny Cardoso.

The Lilywhites have to be informed about any move for the United States international and they will be offered the chance to sign the player for £21m.

According to Calciomercato, Italian giants AC Milan are interested in a move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The serious injury suffered by Ismael Bennacer is forcing Milan to consider a move for the La Liga player.

Milan would be disappointed to find out that Spurs have first option to make a move for the player.

Even if Milan submit a bid for the player, Real Betis are obliged to tell Spurs about that and give them the option to sign him before any other club.

It is a clever move made by Ange Postecoglou’s team, who have done smart business in the summer transfer window.

It has not translated on the pitch so far for them after the club have just won four points in the first four games of the season but in the long term, it is highly expected to benefit the club.

Top Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images