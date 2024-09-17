Arne Slot offers hugely exciting Liverpool update ahead of Milan test

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

One of the classic Champions League ties will take place on Tuesday evening, as Liverpool take on Milan at San Siro.

It will be Arne Slot’s first chance to see how well his Reds side fare against the best that the continent have to offer, and with the Rossoneri beginning their Serie A campaign with only one win from their opening four games, the Dutchman might fancy Liverpool’s chances.

The new format of the Champions League ensures that exciting ties such as Milan-Liverpool will consistently take place in the earliest stages of the competition now rather than just from the Round of 16 onwards.

Arne Slot set to unleash Liverpool ace in Milan

Whether such a tweak by UEFA turns out to be a master stroke or not remains to be seen.

Ahead of the game Slot faced the press, and he gave an update which should excite Liverpool fans.

“For the first time he’s (Federico Chiesa) in team selection tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on X, formerly Twitter.

“Don’t expect him to start but he can make a few minutes.”

It will be the first chance for Chiesa to impress the Reds faithful, back in a stadium he’s played at many times during his club career in the Italian top-flight.

Chiesa’s inclusion also gives Slot the option to change his formation to suit, which could potentially be the game changer that gets the visitors over the line if required.

Owing to the new format, even a loss in the opening game isn’t likely to be fatal to Liverpool’s chances of progressing, however, it’s a foregone conclusion that everyone connected with the club will be expecting to start the 2024/25 edition of the premier European club competition in the best possible manner.

