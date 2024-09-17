Video: Arsenal ace cuts a dash as he sashays down the catwalk

Declan Rice (Photo courtesy of Arsenal Football Club)

Arsenal ace, Declan Rice, cut a fine figure as he became part of a fashion parade at the club’s Emirates Stadium, sashaying down the makeshift catwalk to show off the clothes he was modelling.

It was in aid of London Fashion Week, and saw the Gunners midfielder dressed to the nines.

Rather than his navy suit being done up with buttons as would be traditional, Rice’s jacket was kept together by a long piece of beige ribbon.

As nerve wracking as it must’ve been for him, Rice nevertheless carried off the look with aplomb.

“I love fashion and to be asked to be involved in this is really special.” Declan reacts to walking @LabrumLondon's @LondonFashionWk show ? pic.twitter.com/ETZpdHs1LC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2024

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal Football Club