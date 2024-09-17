Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury in the North London Derby against Tottenham at the weekend.
The Gunners won the match 1-0, thanks to Saka’s assist to his teammate Gabriel, who scored a thumping header to secure a crucial win for Mikel Arteta’s team.
Saka was instrumental once again for the Premier League giants, with the England international being the creative force of their attack.
The pre-match talk was about how Arsenal are weak without several first team players missing through injuries and suspension.
Saka and co. made sure that they do their talking on the pitch and managed to win against their rivals away for the third time in a row.
Arsenal fans worrying about the injury suffered by Saka can now take a sigh of relief.
According to the Evening Standard, the Arsenal staff believes that the player suffered from cramps due to the high intensity of the game.
He will be fit to face Atalanta and then Man City in their next two matches.
The Gunners were without Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko against Spurs.
Losing Saka for their next match would have been a major blow for them and their title hopes, albeit it is too early in the season to talk about title race.
Bukayo Saka has made a fantastic start to the season for Arsenal
Saka is the driving force of the Arsenal attack and the Gunners look a completely different team without him.
Arteta would be hoping that Saka maintains his brilliant form this season in the upcoming matches.
The Arsenal attacker has been involved in a goal in all the Premier League matches so far this season, that is how impressive he has been.
Arsenal travel to Atalanta in their next match in the Champions League this midweek and following that, a trip to Etihad Stadium to take on the Premier League champions.
Top Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
To be honest Saka is gifted he is fine player his not injury prone he is a very good finisher and in all he loved football he is a blessing to us in Arsenal my advice to Arteta is to give Nwaneri more games I passive he is going to be as good as Bukayo Saka in remembered when Arsenal have a NWA in the person Nwankwo KANU and now we have got another NWA in the person of Eltham Nwaneri so Arteta will capitalize the opportunity he is gifted too on the match against Atlanta Arteta can still rest Saka so he can be more fit against man.city because I want Arsenal to wrestle the league trophy from man city be they man city are turning premiership as farmers league it doesn’t show the league as a strong league we hope Arsenal will succeed in their third attempt at least Arsenal we be stronger as their players are returning from injuries and suspension,but the referees must be honest in their officiating they must as understand that without the players the have no work all these there rules are not working because to others it a rule in power to others it over looked a stitch in time saves nine.