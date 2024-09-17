Arsenal set their sights on incredible European marksman in January

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was somewhat disappointing for Arsenal in the sense that they didn’t manage to land an out and out striker.

For all of their brilliance squad wide, the North Londoners are still short when it comes to having a striker for whom goals are their currency.

Indeed, by acquiring a front man who can consistently find the back of the net with ease, their title aspirations could finally be met.

Arsenal tracking Viktor Gyokeres ahead of January move

Though such players don’t come cheap, if such a signing could be the difference between a first Premier League title in over two decades or not, it might actually be seen as money well spent.

It’s understood that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres has a €100m release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants, but as Football Transfers note, Sporting are willing to sell the player for much less.

The outlet also suggest that the player himself was disappointed not to get a move to North London in the summer and, further, that Arsenal will be keeping tabs on him over the next couple of months.

With 43 goals in 50 games last season (per Football Transfers) and eight in five games already in 2024/25 (transfermarkt), it’s clear that Gyokeres has what it takes to be an asset for the Gunners.

Perhaps their pursuit will depend on what position they find themselves in ahead of the January transfer window.

If Man City or any other opponents have pulled away from the pack, Arsenal will surely need to enter the market, however, if they’re maintaining pace at the summit, there’s a cogent argument that they could wait until next summer before making their move.

