Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for £40m-rated 32-cap international ace

Both Arsenal and Liverpool should be pleased with the way in which they’ve started the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Reds have nine points from their four games whilst the Gunners have managed to earn 10 points from their quartet of matches.

Man City are the only side to have begun the campaign with a 100 percent record, which is an ominous sign for the rest of the English top-flight.

Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for 25-year-old

How well the next couple of months pan out will arguably author how well the top clubs are positioned for the domestic run-in as well as the business end of cup competitions – both domestic and European.

The January transfer window may also become an important tool in the armoury as all clubs look to gain even the smallest of advantages.

According to TeamTalk, Eintracht Frankfurt ace, Omar Marmoush, is keen to make a splash in the Premier League in 2025.

The 32-cap Egyptian ace is believed to be rated at about the £40m mark, and there are four clubs that are apparently interested in his services.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all credited with running the rule over a player who, apparently, wants to follow in Mo Salah’s footsteps and make a name for himself in the English top-flight.

The likelihood of a move in January will almost certainly depend on the position that the interested clubs find themselves in at that time.

The winter transfer windows are generally much quieter than the summer, and to that end, it might well be a year’s time before Marmoush gets his wish, and the chance to test himself against the very best.

With 17 goals in 43 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt (TeamTalk), any club willing to take a chance on the 25-year-old will expect him to hit the ground running.

Top photo by Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images