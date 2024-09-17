More transfer upheaval at the Bridge with Chelsea set to offer three players in exchange for €100m-rated World Cup winner

There really is never a dull moment as far as Chelsea Football Club are concerned.

Ever since being taken over by Clearlake Capital, transfer windows have become something of a circus at Stamford Bridge, and a bloated first-team squad doesn’t really help new manager, Enzo Maresca.

An incredibly high turnover of playing staff at the club has ensured that the one thing the club needs – consistency – has remained beyond them.

Chelsea to offer three to help land Lautaro

The latest transfer news related to the club would appear to see the current modus operandi continuing too.

That’s because Fichajes note that the West London outfit are willing to offer Inter Milan all of Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk as part of an exchange deal to land Argentinian World Cup winner, Lautaro Martinez.

Although Christopher Nkunku looked sharp at the weekend, scoring the winning goal late on against Bournemouth, it seems obvious that the Blues still want an out and out striker, particularly after missing out on Victor Osimhen.

The outlet suggest that Lautaro’s value is around the €100m mark, and given that he will only be 28 by the start of next season, that could be considered a bargain.

If Chelsea are able to drive down the price further thanks to the part-exchange of any or all of the three aforementioned names, it will certainly help them as far as Financial Fair Play and staying on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are concerned.

For now, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka and Mudryk need to get their heads down and work extra hard in order to convince Maresca at the very least that they are worthy of a squad place at the club.

Top photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP