Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season and won’t push to leave in January according to reports.

The Denmark international was linked with a return to former club Ajax over the summer but he remained at Old Trafford.

Despite starting in last weekend’s victory against Southampton it’s likely Eriksen will have to accept he’s only going to play a limited amount of minutes this campaign.

Eriksen won’t push for January exit

Eriksen arrived at United on a free transfer from Brentford in 2022 and is out of contract at the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old is highly unlikely to be offered a new deal, which means United run the risk of losing the midfielder for nothing next summer unless he leaves in January.

However, GIVEMESPORT have reported that Eriksen is set to remain at United for the rest of the season as he weighs up what the next move in his career will be.

The report adds that insiders at United have revealed that Eriksen is still viewed as an important member of the squad and will be given opportunities by Ten Hag over the course of the campaign, unless he decides he wants to leave in January.

Whether Eriksen leaves in January or in the summer, this will almost certainly be his final season at the club.

A return to Ajax remains a serious possibility and GIVEMESPORT add he’s set to hold conversations with the Dutch giants in the first few months of 2025, with the outcome set to decide whether a move back to the club is a realistic option.

Following the arrival of Manuel Ugarte, Eriksen has slipped further down the pecking order although with United in the Europa League and competing in both domestic cups there will likely be opportunities for him to get minutes.

Top photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images