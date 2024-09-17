Crystal Palace enquire about signing Real Sociedad striker for January

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the start of this season hasn’t gone as well as expected at Crystal Palace.

After an end to the 2023/24 campaign that saw Oliver Glasner’s men take on all-comers, they’ve stuttered so far in 2024/25.

In four Premier League games they’ve lost to Brentford and West Ham, whilst drawing with Chelsea and Leicester City.

Crystal Palace want La Real’s Becker

Their only respite has come in the Carabao Cup, with a 4-0 win over Norwich taking them through to a Third Round tie at Queens Park Rangers.

It’s clear that the Eagles could do with another front man to help lighten the load.

To that end, Fichajes are reporting that Palace are willing to offer €10m in the January transfer window in order to land Sheraldo Becker from Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old only joined the Basque outfit in January of this year, nd though he only has three goals and two assists in 23 games (transfermarkt), his presence and associative play with his colleagues has ensured that he remains sought after across the continent.

