Danny Ings makes West Ham exit decision after late Fulham goal

Danny Ings was West Ham’s saviour at the weekend, pouncing on a loose ball to fire home an injury-time equaliser at Fulham to deny the Cottagers a deserved home win.

The goal can be considered a collectors item, given that it was only his fifth in 54 Hammers appearances per transfermarkt.

Danny Ings believes he will save West Ham money

Now that the club have brought the likes of Niclas Fullkrug on board, there’s an argument that the East Londoners can now afford to dispense with Ings’ services.

Unfortunately for the club and its supporters, the player himself doesn’t intend to go anywhere else this season.

According to Give Me Sport, Ings would appear to believe that by staying at the club, it would save the club millions of pounds given that they wouldn’t need to then go out and buy a new striker.

As magnanimous as it sounds, a player that can just about score at a rate of one goal in every 10 games can’t really be considered as the one calling the shots in terms of which attacking players Tim Steidten and Julen Lopetegui decide to keep.

