Martin Odegaard’s injury is a cause for concern according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein who has provided an update on the situation.
The Norway international could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury over the recent international break.
Odegaard missed the north London derby win against Tottenham on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting he could be ruled out for three or four weeks.
Ornstein provides Odegaard injury update
Odegaard was seen on crutches after the incident and he became the latest star after Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to pick up an injury.
Arsenal will be hoping their captain can return to action as soon as possible, but Ornstein has provided an update on the situation and believes the injury could be significant.
“He was never going to make it, it was what Arteta said, and it looks like a significant injury, but look, we don’t know,” he told The Athletic FC podcast.
“The last I heard, they didn’t have full clarity from the scan still, because of the extent of the swelling, but the extent of the swelling concerns you, if you’re an Arsenal fan.
“Because, maybe it could be quite tough, but there’s an international break coming up as well, so they’ll be praying that their creator in chief, their captain, is okay, but they will also have to cope without him if it is going to be a prolonged absence.”
Odegaard has established himself as a key player under Mikel Arteta and his injury has come just at a time where the Gunners face two difficult fixtures against Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday night before taking on Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
The 25-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2028 and has made 156 appearances for the Gunners to date, scoring 35 goals and providing 25 assists.
Top photo by by David Rogers/Getty Images