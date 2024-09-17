arteta vs lyon (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard’s injury is a cause for concern according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein who has provided an update on the situation.

The Norway international could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury over the recent international break.

Odegaard missed the north London derby win against Tottenham on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting he could be ruled out for three or four weeks.

Ornstein provides Odegaard injury update

Odegaard was seen on crutches after the incident and he became the latest star after Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to pick up an injury.

Arsenal will be hoping their captain can return to action as soon as possible, but Ornstein has provided an update on the situation and believes the injury could be significant.

“He was never going to make it, it was what Arteta said, and it looks like a significant injury, but look, we don’t know,” he told The Athletic FC podcast.