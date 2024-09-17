David Ornstein has provided an update on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou after the Australian came in for criticism following last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal.
Defeat to Arsenal has left Spurs with just four points from their opening four games, with their only win coming against Everton.
Tottenham spent big money on the likes of Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke in the summer, but they have started the season in disappointing fashion.
Ornstein provides Postecoglou update
Postecoglou arrived at Spurs last summer from Celtic, but lost out on Champions League football to Aston Villa having guided the club to a fifth placed finish.
The poor start to the season has left fans unhappy and with Tottenham failing to impress so far this campaign, Postecoglou has come in for criticism with some supporters questioning the 59-year-old.
However, Ornstein has provided an update on the situation and believes the Tottenham board still have full faith in the former Celtic boss.
“So this noise and understandable reaction from a lot of the public, and Spurs fans post the north London derby defeat, I suspect will not be replicated inside the club and in the hierarchy,” he told The Athletic FC podcast.
“If they are fully behind Ange Postecoglou in the way that Arsenal were when Mikel Arteta was facing external pressure, then you’d like to think that in time, things will improve.
“Whether it’s in the way that Arsenal have, or better, or worse, we will have to wait and see.”
Arsenal and Arteta are often used as an example to why managers should be given time after the Spaniard had a difficult start to life at the Emirates and there was a time many Arsenal fans were calling for him to be sacked.
Spurs are going through a rebuild and you can see with the signings made this summer they are targeting young players who they hope will be a success at the club for many years to come, but what fans want more than anything is silverware.
Postecoglou’s men will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they travel to Coventry in the EFL Cup before they host Brentford on Saturday.
Top photo by Getty Images