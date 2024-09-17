Photo by Getty images.

David Ornstein has provided an update on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou after the Australian came in for criticism following last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal.

Defeat to Arsenal has left Spurs with just four points from their opening four games, with their only win coming against Everton.

Tottenham spent big money on the likes of Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke in the summer, but they have started the season in disappointing fashion.

Ornstein provides Postecoglou update

Postecoglou arrived at Spurs last summer from Celtic, but lost out on Champions League football to Aston Villa having guided the club to a fifth placed finish.

The poor start to the season has left fans unhappy and with Tottenham failing to impress so far this campaign, Postecoglou has come in for criticism with some supporters questioning the 59-year-old.

However, Ornstein has provided an update on the situation and believes the Tottenham board still have full faith in the former Celtic boss.

“So this noise and understandable reaction from a lot of the public, and Spurs fans post the north London derby defeat, I suspect will not be replicated inside the club and in the hierarchy,” he told The Athletic FC podcast.