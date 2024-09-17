How Enzo Maresca has impressed new Chelsea signing Jadon Sancho

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea FC at Vitality Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea from Manchester United this summer and his career is off to a decent start.

The English winger won Man of the match award on his debut against Bournemouth for his fine performance.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger assisted the winner late in the game for the Blues.

Apart from that, his chemistry and understanding with the Chelsea players looked strong and some of his passes to create chances were exquisite.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the relationship Sancho has with Chelsea boss Maresca.

Jacobs has revealed the thing that has impressed the new Chelsea signing about the manager.

He wrote for GiveMeSport:

“Sancho has also been struck by Maresca’s man management, with the Italian’s private chat with the player making it clear that the former United winger has a clean slate and there will be no looking back on his time at Old Trafford.

“That, coupled with an already close bond with current Blues star Nkunku, who he assisted for the winner on the south coast.”

A fresh start at Chelsea can change Jadon Sancho’s career

It is an opportunity for Sancho to get his career back on track after failing to make an impact at Man United following his big money move.

His relationship with Man United manager Erik ten Hag was not the best and he suffered badly at Old Trafford.

He was dropped from the squad for disagreeing with the manager and sent on loan away to Dortmund last season.

The player was disappointed with how he was treated by the manager and his exit looked certain the moment he had a fallout with the manager.

At Chelsea, Maresca has treated him differently and shown him respect and made him comfortable in the new environment.

The player is off to an impressive start at Chelsea with a Man of the match performance on his debut.

