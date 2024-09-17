Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford for letting Antony take a penalty as Manchester United thrashed Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

United ran riot as they beat their League One counterparts 7-0 at Old Trafford with Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scoring twice, whilst Antony also found the back of the next from the spot.

Rashford’s brace made it three goals in his last two games and it seems the England international is perhaps starting to find his feet again.

Ten Hag on Rashford and Antony

Rashford opened the scoring with a brilliant strike and was also instrumental in the second as it was his pass that set Antony away before the Brazil international was fouled in the box by Gabriel Slonina.

It appeared the England international would take the spot kick, but he passed the ball to Antony who tucked it away and opened his account for the season.

As it turns out giving the penalty to Antony could have cost Rashford a hat-trick, but that moment could be huge for the Brazilian, who was starting his first game of the season.

In the build up to the game Ten Hag had warned the former Ajax man he had to work hard in training and earn the right to play.

Speaking after the match Ten Hag was pleased with the contribution from his attacking players and praised Rashford for letting Antony take the penalty.

“They are very ambitious, very hungry,” he told his post match press conference.

“But they also give each other the ball, they want to give assists and give each other the opportunity to score a goal like with the penalty.

“Antony needs some confidence then Rashy gives the penalty to Antony which is good for the team when they are together.”

Rashford has struggled since scoring 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 campaign and Ten Hag will be hoping he can rediscover that form.

Next up for United is a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening with Rashford looking to score for the third game in succession in all competitions.

