“I don’t get it” – ESPN pundit slams Man United boss Erik ten Hag for his decision

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his decision to not start Manuel Ugarte against Southampton.

The Red Devils managed to beat the Saints 3-0 after an earlier scare when the hosts won a penalty which was eventually saved by Andre Onana.

However, with goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, Ten Hag’s side comfotably won the match in the end against the newly promoted side.

Ugarte was expected to start the match but the manager decided to keep him on the bench and introduced him in the second half.

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has slammed Ten Hag’s decision to not start the new signing in a relatively easier match.

Speaking on ESPN FC’s YouTube channel, Hislop stated that Ten Hag should have started the midfielder in this match as adapting in the more difficult fixtures moving forward will be tough for the former PSG midfielder.

He said:

“For me, why not stick Ugarte in? You’re not going to go long-term with [Christian] Eriksen, you’re not going to go long-term with Casemiro, and it’s about a weaker opponent in Southampton – which they were.

“I don’t get it. And the reason to say I don’t get it is to start the season, he brings in [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Matthijs] De Ligt. He starts with Mazraoui with no question, and I’m not on the training ground so I’m not exactly seeing that Ten Hag is seeing.

“But if you’re willing to throw players straight in – and those two signed days before the opening day of the season or the Community Shield – go ahead and throw those players in.

“You’ve got Southampton away, throw them in at the deep end and just let him bed himself in for a slightly tougher test in Crystal Palace. And then whatever else is to come. I just don’t get the kind of reluctant to take that gamble.”

Man United midfield have struggled in the last few seasons

Ugarte has been signed by the Red Devils to solve their widely known midfield issues.

Casemiro has shown time and again that he is past his best and unable to help Man United.

His time at the top level is ending soon and United need someone young, athletic and agile in the midfield.

Christian Eriksen is facing a similar situation as Casemiro, although his form is not as bad as the Brazilian.

Man United decided to let Scott McTominay leave the club this summer, which made the signing of Ugarte more important.

Hislop is making sense with what he is saying since the Red Devils face tough fixtures moving forward and playing Ugarte against Southampton would have given him confidence and an early boost in his United career.

