Arsenal have begun the process of trying to get key defender Gabriel Magalhaes to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that things are still at an early stage on this deal, but the Gunners seem keen to ensure they can keep hold of Gabriel, who scored the winning goal in another superb performance for the club in Sunday’s North London Derby victory away to Tottenham.

The Brazil international doesn’t always get the same plaudits as his defensive partner William Saliba, but Watts thinks he’s a criminally underrated part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, and it’s fair to say he showed all his best qualities in the win at Spurs this weekend.

As well as scoring the winner with a thumping header from a corner, Gabriel was once again rock solid at the back, helping Arsenal maintain a hugely impressive clean sheet record away from home in 2024.

Gabriel contract update from Arsenal expert

Discussing Gabriel’s potential new deal and general performance against Tottenham, Watts said: “Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba were magnificent yet again. In my opinion they are the best centre-back partnership in world football.

“They are just two defenders who love to defend. You could see they were relishing the situation they were in on Sunday. I never felt like Spurs were going to get through them, especially after Gabriel had headed Arsenal in front.

“Saliba obviously gets lots of headlines and that’s understandable, but I do think that Gabriel is criminally under-rated at times.

“I know that Arsenal have started the process of trying to extend his contract and I think that is very important. I think the discussions are still at quite an early stage, but he absolutely warrants a new deal.

“He’s grown into such a leader since he first arrived and is up there with the very best there is in his position, as he proved once again against Spurs.”

Top photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images