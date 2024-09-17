Liverpool are reportedly preparing a transfer move for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes as he edges closer to being available as a free agent next summer.

The England international has impressed in Ligue 1 since leaving Manchester United earlier in his career, and there’s now growing interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool leading the race for his signature ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have scouted Gomes ahead of a potential move, and there’s the growing sense that he could be on his way back for another spell in the Premier League.

Gomes would be a free to sign a pre-contract with a club outside of France from January onwards, so it could be that we’ll see significant developments made on this deal in just a few months.

Gomes transfer: The answer to Liverpool’s midfield issues?

It’s been a tricky time for LFC in midfield, with the club notably missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in that position in the summer, while there’s been plenty of debate about whether or not right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should move into that position on a more regular basis.

Gomes, however, looks like a good solution for Arne Slot, so it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join, as one imagines the likes of Spurs and Newcastle would be tempting for the 24-year-old as well.

Given that Liverpool also already have Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in that position, it could be that they’d struggle to convince Gomes that he’d start games regularly at Anfield.

It could be that the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle would be better able to offer Gomes a regular starting role, so that could be a key detail to watch in this saga.

