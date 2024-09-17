Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney’s Champions League record after scoring four in Bayern’s 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League campaign in spectacular fashion, crushing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, with Harry Kane delivering an outstanding performance.

The English striker was the star of the night, netting four goals, including three from the penalty spot.

Kane opened the scoring early on, calmly converting a penalty by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Bayern continued to assert their dominance, and Kane soon grabbed his second goal by capitalising on a rebound to extend the lead to 4-2.

Harry Kane now hold the record for most Champions League goals by an English player with his 31st strike ???????? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/q6tbfW5kvE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

He completed his hat-trick with another clinical penalty, firing into the same corner as before. Kane’s fourth goal came from a third penalty, confidently dispatched with a slight pause in his run-up.

Harry Kane grabs his second hat-trick in a row for Bayern Munich ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2MbFqC4V1X — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

Harry Kane scores his third penalty and fourth goal of the night as Bayern Munich lead 7-2 ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lQFY79cBYs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

With this stunning display, Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney to become the English player with the most (33) Champions League goals.

His tally now stands at nine goals in his last three matches for both club and country, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.