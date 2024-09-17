Ian Wright claims Postecoglou isn’t using Tottenham player properly

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, working for ITV, looks on ahead of kick-off in the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 21, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a slow start to the season after winning just one game out of their four so far this season.

Spurs have managed to win just four points from their first four matches of the season.

Their latest defeat came against a weakened Arsenal side at the Tottenham Stadium.

The North London derby defeat has raised questions about manager Ange Postecoglou and his tactics.

Football pundit Ian Wright has joined the conversation and has blamed the Lilywhites for not using their club record signing Dominic Solanke properly this season.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the Arsenal legend discussed Solanke’s slow start at Spurs this season.

“What I think with Dominic Solanke is that he’s done the work. He left Chelsea, went to Liverpool, went to Bournemouth, he’s not scored copious amounts of goals, but we’ve seen what he’s capable of,” Wright said.

“He should be in that phase in his mind where he’s thinking ‘right I’m going to go there.’ Because his link up play and hold-up play and running channels is very good.

“He could give Spurs a different option, they can play up to him and go long, he can give them options other people can’t and I can’t understand why they’re not making him focus on that so that when the chances come he’s more relaxed about it rather than feeling at the moment he’s in there predominantly to score goals.”

Solanke has still not scored a goal for Spurs and he has looked completely out of touch this season.

The injury he suffered has not helped his cause but Postecoglou will have to find a way to get the best out of the striker.

Spurs have already lost ground in the race for the top four and despite the fact that it is still early days, the signs are not good for them.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images