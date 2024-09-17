Jamie Redknapp has a warning for Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham’s poor start

Football pundit and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has a warning for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have started the season slowly, after winning just four points from their first four matches of the season.

Their latest defeat came against their arch rivals Arsenal in the North London Derby at the Tottenham Stadium, a match in which the Gunners were missing several key players.

They still managed to get the better of Postecoglou’s team and made them look completely out of ideas.

After two consecutive defeats either side of the international break, Redknapp warned Postecoglou on Sky Sports.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Redknapp said:

“This time last year Spurs were fantastic to watch. We were all waxing lyrical about the manager and the free flowing football.

“Right now it’s not free flowing. If you play well and don’t start winning then you get days like today where the quality drops.

“They need to pick up some results quickly. It’s a fact at this club if you’re not winning games you don’t get long and he needs to start winning some games.”

Last season, Tottenham started life under Postecoglou in fine form and were one of the best teams in the league for the first three months.

They played attacking, fearless football and managed to get results, which is surprisingly missing this season.

Tottenham spent heavily in the summer transfer window

Postecoglou has been backed by the club to make new signings, with their most prominent arrival being club record signing Dominic Solanke.

The former Bournemouth attacker has still not scored a goal so far this season and he is taking his time to settle at the club.

With the quality available at his disposal, Spurs’ 13th placed standing in the league is completely unjustified and with teams like Brighton and Newcastle all starting the season well, the race for the top four is set to be more intense this season.

