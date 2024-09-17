Club chief hints at tempting offer to Liverpool transfer target if he decides to stay

kane kim kimmich

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has suggested that midfield star Joshua Kimmich could be club captain one day if he signs a new contract to stay at the club amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Kimmich has long been a key player for Bayern, but he’s now into the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and that will mean top teams all around Europe are surely keeping a close eye on his situation.

It certainly makes sense that Liverpool are showing an interest, as CaughtOffside understands, with the Reds having also tried and failed to sign a similar style of player in the form of Martin Zubimendi, who instead decided to stay at Real Sociedad this summer, as reported at the time by Spanish outlet Relevo.

Liverpool fans may, therefore, be interested to see that Kimmich’s Bayern future remains in some doubt, with Eberl clearly trying to sweet talk the player into staying so he can be club captain one day, and the face of the club…

??? Bayern director Eberl: “We need Joshua Kimmich to be a face of the project”. “His performances, willingness, heart… he is predestined for that. He should be the captain of Bayern Munich of the future”. “But first we have to extend the contract!”, told @BR24. pic.twitter.com/SMdFwCh2ph — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2024

Kimmich transfer: Will he leave or stay at Bayern?

Kimmich might well feel he’d like to stay and wear the armband for his club, but at the same time he’s been there his entire career and it could be tempting to try a new challenge.

Liverpool are also a big name in European football, so would offer Kimmich a change of scene, but still with the possibility of playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies.

For what it’s worth, Fabrizio Romano also recently told us he could see Kimmich leaving Bayern, saying: “Let’s see what happens because Bayern have still a chance to extend Kimmich’s contract. Still, the most likely scenario at the moment is for Kimmich to leave and try a new experience, it will also depend on proposals because Kimmich will explore all the options available to him after the Euros.”

Top photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images