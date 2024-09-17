Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is attracting interest from Italian champions Inter Milan according to reports.

Quansah is highly regarded at Liverpool, but after starting the first game of the season against Ipswich, in which he was substituted at half time he hasn’t featured in any of the club’s subsequent games.

The 21-year-old broke into the first team under Jurgen Klopp last season and made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Inter have interest in Quansah

Quansah has had quite the rise through the ranks at Liverpool and whilst he faces a tough task to break into the starting line-up under Arne Slot, his performances for the club haven’t gone unnoticed.

Inter Live have reported the Italian champions hold an interest in Quansah who is a player they very much like, and they consider him to be the ideal man to deploy in the heart of their defence.

The report adds that Quansah could be available for €20m with Inter likely to have to go into the market for a centre back given Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij are out of contract in 2025.

Competition for places is fierce at Anfield and right now Quansah is behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, although with Liverpool competing in multiple competitions he will likely get further opportunities to impress Slot.

Quansah is under contract at Anfield until 2027, but with Van Dijk in the final year of his contract and a decision yet to be taken on his future further opportunities could open up for the youngster.

If a serious offer were to come in it’s unclear what Liverpool’s stance would be, but it seems they would rather move Joe Gomez on given they tried to find a new home for the England international in the summer but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

