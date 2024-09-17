Man United keen on signing Bayern Munich star who is ‘upset’ at Allianz Arena

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: A detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Manchester United and West Ham United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The German midfielder is upset at the Allianz Arena because of his lack of playing time at the club.

The German giants have preferred Aleksandar Pavlovic as their main midfielder in that position and the signing of Joao Palhinha has pushed him further down the pecking order at the club.

As per the report, both Man United and West Ham, as well as other clubs, could make a move for the midfielder if they find out that he is certain to leave Bayern Munich.

The player’s contract at the club will expire in 2026, which makes it highly likely that the club will cash in on him next year.

The 29-year-old Goretzka has played just five minutes of football this season and Bayern have performed well in his absence.

They have won all the matches this season under the leadership of new manager Vincent Kompany.

The club’s sporting director Max Eberl is surprised with Goretzka’s dissapointment as he has revealed that the player was made aware of the pecking order at the club in the pre-season.

“We communicated very clearly from the start,” Eberl told Sky Germany.

“Leon knew that we were relying on Pavlo [Pavlovic], and that we would bring in with Palhinha and that Joshua [Kimmich] would play more in the centre again.

“We’ve also said that when Leon is there and ready to face the situation, he’ll be treated completely normally. Leon’s a great guy. I like him a lot, even though he’s obviously upset at the moment. I understand that too. But that’s part of life in football.”

Man United can benefit from Leon Goretzka’s experience

The player’s wages could hinder his move to the Premier League though, with the midfielder reportedly earning around £273,000-a-week.

The player has enjoyed an illustrious career with the club, having won five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League title.

It is highly unlikely to see him win his place back in the team, so a move away from the Allianz Arena is the ideal option for his career.

If he wants to move to the Premier League, he will not be short of options.

The midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the game today, having represented the German national team 57 times.

