Manchester United are set to be involved in the race to sign talented, young attacker with Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils are looking to further reinforce their squad next year, even after heavily spending in the transfer market this summer.

The new Man United hierarchy backed manager Erik ten Hag to make additions to the squad this summer in the attacking, midfield and defensive positions.

They plan to make more attacking signings and they have identified Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi as their target.

According to Fichajes, Man United are keen on a move for Adeyemi and they will face competition from Liverpool.

The striker is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old is still not the finished product but his talent has been noticed by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

If he decides to move to the Premier League in the near future, he will not be short of options.

In 21 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, the German attacker scored just three goals.

His playing time at the German giants was limited and even when he is not scoring goals, he is contributing to the attack with his pace and movement.

Man United and Liverpool both want the Dortmund star

Adeyemi is a versatile player who can play in all the positions in the front line. He is naturally a central attacker but he has been used as a left-forward and right-forward by Dortmund.

He can add versatility to the Man United attack and offer them a new dimension.

The player can be convinced to move to Man United but the Red Devils will struggle to convince Dortmund to part ways with the attacker.

Liverpool will hope to win the race against Man United to sign the attacker, who will fit well in Arne Slot’s attacking philosophy at Anfield.

