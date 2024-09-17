A new Messi and Ronaldo era beckons as Barcelona look to secure €120m-rated Haaland next summer

The 2024/25 Premier League season is only four games old, but Man City’s Erling Haaland has already found his goalscoring groove.

A player who has already broken all manner of goalscoring records including the most goals in a Premier League campaign, evidently finds it so easy to impose his natural game upon the English top-flight.

In the same way as he bulldozed through multiple defences in the Bundesliga, there’s been no stopping the Norwegian on these shores.

Haaland switch to Barcelona could ignite new Messi/Ronaldo era with Mbappe

It’s perhaps with that in mind that El Nacional reveal that the player is looking to move onto pastures new at the end of the current season.

A season that’s important for Man City in so many ways.

It’s believed that it could be the last at the club for Pep Guardiola which, if it comes to pass, would surely herald the beginning of a mass exodus of players from the club too.

Not to mention the outcome of the 115 charges against the club, a case which is currently being heard at the moment.

The outlet also note that Barcelona are pulling strings behind the scenes to ensure they remain favourites for Haaland’s signature next summer, when it’s believed he will be available for €120m.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested, however, surely the thought of another Messi/Ronaldo era, with Halaand and Kylian Mbappe as the protoganists, is something that will appeal to the Norwegian.

Moreover, he would clearly be the main man at Barca, whereas Madrid already have Mbappe, Vini Jr. et al.

It’s a mouth-watering prospect for supporters of the Spanish giants, and football fans more generally.

Perhaps the real hard work from Barca’s point of view starts now, given that they would have to convince Haaland and his representatives that moving to Camp Nou in 2025 would be the most beneficial for the next stage in his career.

